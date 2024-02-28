Delhi HC directs third party audit of MCD, DDA, NDMC toilets

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed a third-party audit of MCD, DDA and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) toilets by a central government empanelled auditor.

The counsel appearing for the civic authorities told a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, which was hearing a PIL on the unhygienic conditions of public toilets, that the facilities run by them were in good condition.

The bench however remarked that there were other PILs before it concerning the bad condition of MCD toilets, some being “fit to be demolished and rebuilt”, and while authorities claim that “everything is hunky dory”, the photographs show that the conditions of the toilets are not good. “MCD, DDA and NDMC are directed to get an audit done from a central government empanelled third party auditor,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, ordered.

The court also asked the authorities to file an affidavit on whether their grievance redressal platform to raise a complaint for unhygienic toilets was functional.

Last year, the court had directed the authorities to ensure that public toilets and conveniences are clean, hygienic and in proper order.

The court had earlier said their operation and maintenance were equally vital components of effective management and a complaint reporting or feedback system must be put in place.

The petitioner organisation Jan Seva Welfare Society has said people face problems due to poor maintenance of public toilets which are set up at various places here.

The plea has said often proper sanitation is lacking which causes an unhygienic atmosphere which is likely to cause infectious diseases and sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the public urinals are clean and sanitised with proper availability of clean water and electricity supply. The matter would be heard next on May 1.