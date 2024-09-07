Delhi HC directs St Stephen’s to grant admission to 7 students

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed St. Stephen’s College to grant admission to seven students based on the allocation of seats by Delhi University.



The high court passed the verdict on two separate petitions by seven students.

“Since the university’s calculation of seats has not been set aside… the respondent college is directed to grant admission to the petitioner students under the allocation policy as followed by the college in the last academic year itself so that they are able to attend their classes after fulfilling the other formalities as required under the relevant rules,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

The seven students sought a direction to the college to provide them seats for the courses for which they have qualified.

The petitioners submitted that despite being allotted seats by the university in the college for the BA Economics (Hons) and the BA Programme courses, their admissions were not completed within the stipulated time.

While the university has supported the petitions, it was opposed by the college.

St. Stephens College opposed DU’s stand that it was obliged to admit all candidates allotted seats through the university’s common seat allocation system. The college said it can admit students only within the sanctioned limit.

The single-judge bench had earlier granted the relief of provisional admission to the six students while noting that there was no fault of these students who had successfully cleared the CUET exam and completed other formalities, and despite being meritorious, they were being kept under

suspense regarding the fate of their admission.

However, the college challenged the order before the division bench, which barred the six students from attending classes till the pendency of the main petition.

The seventh student had approached the court later.

The candidates have sought admission under the ‘single girl child quota’ fixed by DU.

As per the university’s bulletin for admission information, one seat in each programme of every college is reserved under the ‘supernumerary quota for a single girl child’.

“I feel absolutely elated after hearing the judgement; my happiness knows no bounds. The time and effort the judge put into our case was commendable. We are eternally grateful to her and to our parents, who stood by us every step of the way,” said a visibly overjoyed Aleena Imran, one of the petitioners.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a Stephanian and finally starting this new chapter of my life. I’m determined to make a mark there,” she added.

Her father, Col Adil Imran, called it a “landmark” judgement, saying it had lifted the children’s spirits and their burden of anxiety.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion as the judgement unfolded in court. The judge, who granted us this relief, is nothing short of a Messiah and a saviour to us. She could clearly see the pain on the children’s faces when they appeared in court,” he said.

Prabhakar Sahu, whose daughter was also among the petitioners, said he felt that justice had finally been served.

Chamandeep S. Milkhy, another parent whose ward was denied admission by St. Stephen’s College, said the verdict had reinforced his faith in the Indian judiciary.

He, however, expressed concern about the potential discrimination the students could face once they join

the college. With agency inputs