Delhi HC directs govt to appoint nodal agency for child rehabilitation schemes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Delhi government, urging the appointment of a nodal agency to oversee the coordination between various government entities responsible for the administration of child rehabilitation schemes.



This decision comes in response to two pleas addressing the issue of rehabilitating children in the national capital.

To address this issue, the court directed the Delhi government to “File a comprehensive status report within four weeks and to establish a nodal agency responsible for streamlining the coordination among government entities involved in child rehabilitation initiatives.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula emphasized the need for a coordinated effort among multiple agencies under various government departments to effectively manage child rehabilitation programs. The Delhi government informed the court that, “These agencies govern different aspects of child rehabilitation, necessitating improved coordination.”

The matter has been scheduled for the next hearing on November 24.

One of the Public Interest Litigations (PIL) prompting this action was filed by Ajay Gautam, who sought measures to combat child begging and related issues in and around Delhi. The plea underscored the importance of strict implementation of the provisions outlined in the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

Another PIL was filed by the Yathartha Foundation, an NGO, which sought similar relief.

In a previous court proceeding in September, the court had requested a detailed status report from the Delhi government regarding the steps taken to rehabilitate children who have been rescued from child begging and are currently housed in various rehabilitation centers in the national capital. The court also stressed the significance of assessing the long-term impact of these rehabilitation centers on the children under their care.

“Our focus is on streamlining efforts to ensure the effective rehabilitation of children, and we will work towards this goal as we will soon proceed with the appointment of a nodal agency,” responded a Delhi government official.

The court’s decision underlines the critical importance of addressing the persistent social issue of child begging and ensuring the effective rehabilitation of these children. By appointing a nodal agency and enhancing coordination among government entities, this move is expected to bring about more comprehensive and efficient solutions to the complex problem of child rehabilitation in Delhi.