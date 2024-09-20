Delhi HC asks ED to respond to AAP MLA Khan’s plea challenging arrest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan’s plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the waqf board here during his chairmanship.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the ED on Khan’s petition and asked it to file a status report within two weeks. The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 18.

Khan was arrested on September 2 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after the ED conducted a search at his Okhla residence here. He is in judicial custody till September 23.

At the outset, ED’s counsel raised a preliminary objection over the maintainability of the petition on the ground of suppression of facts.