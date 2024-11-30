Delhi has been turned into ‘gangster capital’, Kejriwal slams Centre over law & order situation

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, MLA for New Delhi and former Chief Minister, criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the rapidly worsening law and order situation in Delhi, accusing the BJP-led central government of turning the capital into a “Gangster Capital.”

Speaking at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday, Kejriwal pointed out that the rise in crime, including extortion, gang wars, and daily murders, highlights the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

Kejriwal slammed Shah’s inability to control the criminal underworld in Delhi, particularly calling attention to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who continues to run his operations from prison. “How is Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang being allowed to wreak havoc in Delhi? Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in Sabarmati Jail in BJP-ruled Gujarat, is running an extortion racket from there. How is this happening under Amit Shah’s watch?” Kejriwal questioned.

He also read a series of disturbing crime reports, citing incidents of shootings, kidnappings, and extortion throughout the capital.

“Murders are happening daily. Gang wars and shootouts are taking place openly, what we used to see in films has become Delhi’s reality,” Kejriwal said, referencing recent violent crimes in neighbourhoods like Greater Kailash, Vasant Vihar, and Naraina. The former Delhi CM blamed Amit Shah for the surge in gangster activities and called out the lack of action. “Amit Shah must answer if BJP has granted patronage to Lawrence Bishnoi; how is he seamlessly operating his network while being imprisoned in Gujarat?” Kejriwal demanded.

Kejriwal also criticised the home minister for prioritising political rallies over public safety. “When Delhi needed security, Amit Shah was busy giving election speeches,” he remarked, pointing out that many of the crimes were occurring just kilometres from Shah’s residence.