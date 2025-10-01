Delhi has become crime Capital under BJP government, says AAP

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Central and Delhi governments of failing to maintain law and order, claiming that Delhi has become the “crime capital of India” under Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report, he said, “With a 1 per cent increase in cases, Delhi has reached the top position in the country in terms of crime…Delhi has also topped the list of crimes against senior citizens.” He added that in 2023, 3.23 lakh cases were registered in Delhi, compared to 2.98 lakh in 2022.

“The law and order of Delhi is in the hands of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While he is Home Minister, every day incidents of stabbings, lootings, rapes and molestations are being reported,” Kuldeep Kumar said.

He highlighted the risks to women, children, and the elderly, stating, “Today, women are not safe in Delhi. Elderly people who go for morning walks live in fear. Lakhs of children go to school, but parents receive bomb threat messages.”

He also referred to a threat to the Delhi High Court, which forced the premises to be vacated.