Delhi gym trainer’s father hires teen and two others to kill son

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual wanted in a murder case registered at the Tigri Police Station.



The police were alerted about the criminal through an anonymous source at the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

The arrested accused was identified as Lakshay alias Ankush (18), a resident of Devli, New Delhi.

According to the Police, the case dates back to March 7, when a murder was reported at Tigri Police Station following a distress call.

The victim, identified as Gaurav, was allegedly attacked with an iron rod and scissors by Lakshay and two accomplices, Sahil and Abhishek, under the orchestration of the victim’s own father.

The father reportedly hired the trio for 75,000 rupees to carry out the murder. While Gaurav succumbed to his injuries at Max Hospital, his attackers initially evaded the law, with Lakshay absconding until now.

The arrest was the culmination of a dedicated operation led by the team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, under the guidance of ACP Umesh Barthwal.

The suspect was caught near Batra Hospital, Delhi, on April 26, after intelligence indicated he was returning from Mumbai to meet his sister.

The accused Lakshay, who dropped out of school after the ninth grade and is currently unemployed, had been hiding in Mumbai post the murder.

His return to Delhi set the stage for law enforcement to finally capture him.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by the Crime Branch to tackle

heinous crimes in the region, intensified under the directives of the Election

Commission of India and senior law enforcement officials.

Upon his arrest, Lakshay confessed to his role in the crime, leading to his detention under section 41.1(a) Cr.P.C. His accomplices had been previously apprehended by local police.