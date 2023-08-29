Delhi grapples with traffic logistics as huge cavalcades to arrive for G20

New Delhi: As New Delhi prepares to host the highly anticipated G20 leaders’ summit on September 7, the city is taking significant measures to ensure the comfort and security of the visiting dignitaries, as heads of state from 19 nations, including the European Union, along with representatives from various international organisations, are set to converge on the Indian capital for discussions on global issues and collaborative strategies.



Recognising the significance of the event and the importance of providing a smooth experience for the guests, local authorities have announced a series of measures.

In order to minimise disruptions and facilitate the summit proceedings, schools, colleges, and offices within Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to 10. Additionally, traffic diversions will be put into effect to manage the anticipated congestion.

Amidst the logistical preparations, the issue of convoy sizes has emerged as a focal point. Security agencies are grappling with the intricate task of determining the number of vehicles that can be part of the carcade for each guest country.

According to reliable sources, the United States, a prominent participant in the summit, initially proposed to bring an impressive fleet of 75-80 vehicles to support their delegation. Similarly, China, another key player in the global economic landscape, planned to bring 46 vehicles for their contingent. While these numbers reflect the necessity to accommodate security, logistical, and diplomatic considerations, the potential inconvenience caused by such massive convoys has prompted a responsive action. However, other participants, including representatives from Turkey, the UAE, the European Union, and France, are also planning to bring their own vehicles.

To address concerns about the potential inconvenience caused by these extensive convoys, the Delhi Police has suggested that both the United States and China consider reducing the number of vehicles. Subsequently, the

Ministry of External Affairs conveyed this proposal to the guest countries.

Following discussions, the United States has agreed to limit its convoy to 25 vehicles out of the initially proposed 75-80, while negotiations with China are still ongoing. The Delhi Police’s Traffic Unit, responsible for security and logistical arrangements, is advocating for a reduction to about 20 vehicles for China.

The carcade matter was deliberated on in a recent meeting convened to review the preparations and security arrangements for the summit. Chaired by the Chief of Protocol from the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting saw the participation of officials from various ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau.

For accommodation purposes, the Ministry of External Affairs has identified 16 hotels across Delhi-NCR to host the delegates participating in the G20 summit. In anticipation of the event, the Delhi Police’s Traffic Unit recently conducted a full dress parade rehearsal, further affirming the city’s commitment to hosting a successful and secure summit.

As the countdown to the G20 summit continues, all eyes are on New Delhi as it readies itself to welcome global leaders for a crucial event on international cooperation.