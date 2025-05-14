Delhi govt’s ‘Shaurya Samman Yatra’ taken out on Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday led a rally down Kartavya Path to laud the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

The road leading to the National War Memorial was charged with emotion as participants rent the air with shouts of “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Termed ‘Shaurya Samman Yatra’, the procession witnessed the rallyists calling for Pakistan’s “poorna sanhaar” or extirpation, and walking to the National War Memorial.

The march was led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was seen carrying a tricolour, accompanied by several of her Cabinet’s ministers.

“Thousands of people came on the roads carrying national flags. India’s 140 crore people are with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, the country’s decisions and the armed forces,” Gupta said.

“Pakistan knows that if it will cast an evil eye on India, it will get a befitting reply. The country is with the armed forces. The country is united and together in this hour,” she added. Besides the BJP workers, the rally was attended by schoolchildren, who turned up in uniform, NCC cadets, and civil defence volunteers.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the armed conflict that lasted for days. “It is for the first time in world history that a leader took the decision to attack the airbase of an atomic nation. The excitement is palpable as one can see lakhs of national flags here,” he said.

Ramesh Chaudhary, a BJP supporter, said, “You can never trust Pakistan, India will always be alert now.”