Delhi govt’s response sought on plea for direction to authorities to rescue above 1,000 child labourers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the city government’s response on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to raid and rescue over 1,000 minors trafficked from various parts of the country and forced to work as bonded labourers here.



A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Delhi government, Department of Revenue, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and listed the matter for July 18.

Petitioner Rohtas, who claimed to support the work of NGO ‘Sahyog Care For You’, stated in a PIL that he has sent 18 complaints to the authorities to conduct raid at various properties in Delhi and rescue 245 children and 772 adolescents who are being forced to work as bonded labourers in extremely unsafe and unhygienic conditions for 12-13 hours daily.

The plea stated that most of the children are trafficked, they work and stay with the employer, and are forced to work in extremely hazardous circumstances detrimental to their health and physical growth.

During the hearing, the Delhi government’s standing counsel (Civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that the petitioner has not given any proper address of the properties where child labourers are suspected to be working.

Without identification of the addresses, it would be difficult for the authorities to take action, he said.

As the counsel for the petitioner said that to date she has only received communication for a meeting by three Sub Divisional

Magistrates (SDMs), Tripathi said he would ensure that the petitioner meets the SDM (headquarters) on Monday itself.

To this, the bench said, “This court has no doubt that the administration will take action forthwith and will keep in mind previous judgments of the court on the issue.”

The PIL stated that it has been more than two months since the complaints were first sent to the authorities concerned and multiple reminders were also sent to eight district magistrates and 16 SMDs in Delhi, but no action has been taken by the administration.