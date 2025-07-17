Delhi govt’s order requiring Chief Secy clearance to meet DMs draws criticism

NEW DELHI: A recent order issued by the Delhi government’s Revenue Department has sparked controversy, requiring even cabinet ministers and MLAs to obtain clearance from the Chief Secretary before calling meetings with District Magistrates (DMs) and other revenue officials. According to the official circular, elected representatives must now seek prior approval to summon DMs, ADMs, and SDMs for meetings or field inspections. The order states that “in some instances,” such officials have been asked to attend meetings or inspections called by ministers or “even MLAs,” raising questions about protocol and procedure.

The directive has drawn strong reactions from political leaders, who see it as undermining the authority of elected officials. They argue that the language used is disrespectful to public representatives, and that the requirement signals a lack of trust or coordination within the government.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, addressing a press conference, questioned the necessity of the order, especially within a cabinet consisting of only six ministers. He said that internal disagreements could have been resolved informally, without formal instructions involving bureaucratic clearance. He said, “What does ‘even MLAs’ mean? They’re elected by lakhs of people. If they can’t call DMs or SDMs for meetings or inspections, then who can?” The order, reportedly approved by CM Rekha Gupta, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, has raised concerns over administrative coordination and chain of command.