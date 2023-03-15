Delhi govt’s old excise policy gets 6-month extension

The Delhi government on Wednesday extended by six months its old excise policy, which permits only state corporations to retail liquor in the city, officials said.

The existing excise policy, which was set to expire on March 31, will now be valid until September 30.

The decision was taken to ensure the continuity of the existing excise regime while the Excise Department formulates a new policy, the officials said, adding the proposal regarding the extension was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. The government has directed the Excise

Department to formulate a new excise policy at the earliest.

The government has also announced that five dry days will be observed in the national capital in the next three months. These dry days will take place on account of Mahavir Jayanti on April 4, Good Friday (April 7), Eid-ul-Fitr (April 22), Buddha Purnima (May 5), and Eid-ul-Zuha on June 29.

During the dry days, the sale of liquor will be prohibited to maintain the solemnity and sanctity of these occasions, the officials said. The Delhi government had scrapped its Excise Policy 2021-22 and withdrew it on August 31 last year after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also held the charge of Excise Department, was recently arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged liquor scam.