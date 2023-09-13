Delhi govt’s new EV policy to have strong focus on retrofitting; likely to be launched in coming months

New Delhi: The Delhi government is gearing up to launch its new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in the coming months, with a strong focus on promoting retrofitting as a means to foster cleaner and more sustainable transportation in the city.

The forthcoming EV policy aims to invigorate the retrofitting ecosystem in Delhi, positioning the city as a model for cleaner and more sustainable urban transportation.

Under the new policy, retrofit kits will require approval from designated testing agencies as per the specified guidelines. The cost of each retrofit kit is estimated to range from Rs 4-5 lakh, making it a more viable option for high-end vehicle owners.

To make retrofitting more accessible, the upcoming policy is expected to offer subsidies or other incentives, according to a government official. Additionally, the government is considering investments in research and development in this field to further drive innovation and accessibility.

Electric vehicle retrofitting involves the transformation of traditional petrol or diesel vehicles into electric vehicles, effectively breathing new life into older cars while reducing emissions. This process necessitates the replacement of the original engine and related components with an alternative energy source, enabling

vehicle owners to continue using their beloved automobiles instead of sending them to the scrapyard.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot recently engaged with EV retrofitting experts and personally test-drove a Gypsy retrofitted for use by the Indian

Army. He also met with students from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, who are actively working on innovative ideas in this space.

“Promoting electric vehicle retrofitment is a crucial step towards a cleaner and greener Delhi. Our upcoming EV Policy 2.0 will prioritise retrofitting to allow vehicle owners to transition to electric mobility, reducing emissions and contributing to a sustainable future. We’re considering subsidies and research investments to make this transition more accessible and affordable for all residents of Delhi,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

In June 2022, the Delhi government issued an order permitting petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into EVs through retrofitting. To facilitate this transition, a dedicated portal was launched to bring customers and agencies involved in the retrofitting process onto a common platform.

Despite these initiatives, the response to retrofitting in Delhi has been somewhat tepid. However, officials remain optimistic about the potential of retrofitting, particularly in a city where strict regulations prohibit diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, in line with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.