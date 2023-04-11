Delhi govt’s GGSIPU to introduce new courses

New Delhi: In the upcoming session, the Delhi government’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will introduce new postgraduate courses in Bioinformatics and Cyber Security.



The government’s aim is to provide wider exposure to students and expand the university’s academic offerings. Education minister Atishi held a review meeting with the University officials and discussed the new courses to be introduced in the upcoming session 2023-24. The decision to introduce these courses is in line with the university’s policy of introducing new courses every year to keep its academic offerings in sync with industrial demands.

The Bioinformatics course is designed to help students acquire skills in data analysis, biological data management, and computer programming. On the other hand, the Cyber Security course aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to identify and prevent cyber threats and attacks.

In the previous session, the university had introduced Bachelor’s and Master’s courses in Design and MBA in Analytics. The addition of Bioinformatics and Cyber Security to the list of courses will provide students with a wide range of options to choose from and gain expertise in new-age skills.

“We are committed to providing our students with the best quality education and exposure to the latest trends and practices in their respective fields. These new courses will help our students achieve their academic and professional goals,” Atishi said.

The courses have been designed to provide the students with the latest knowledge and skills required in such

evolving fields. The courses will help students to excel in their careers and contribute to

the growth and development of the nation.