Delhi govt’s AFPS students achieve outstanding success in NDA exam

Students of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS), established by the Delhi government, have achieved outstanding success in the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in their very first year. A total of 32 students from AFPS, including 9 girls, have successfully cleared the NDA written exam. This achievement was celebrated by Education minister Atishi during her visit to the AFPS Jharoda Kalan campus.

AFPS now ranks second nationwide in terms of the number of students achieving this feat, following the Uttarakhand-based Sainik School, Ghorakhal.

Delighted by the students’ achievement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the news on social media, stating, “Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest numbers from any school across the country.”

He added, “In just one year, Delhi’s Armed Forces Preparatory School has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation.”

Education Minister Atishi, while appreciating the students’ dedication, emphasized, “The vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal behind starting AFPS seems to be getting fulfilled within a year. He started the school to provide opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds to become military officers and serve the nation. It’s a tremendous achievement that out of our 76 students who took the exam, 32 students cleared the written exam.”

She encouraged the successful students to redouble their efforts for the next phase of the selection process, the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.

AFPS, established by the Delhi government, offers a unique opportunity for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue careers in the armed forces. The school provides free education and residential facilities, focusing on the holistic development of qualities required for armed forces officers.

The AFPS campus, sprawling over 14 acres, boasts state-of-the-art facilities and specialized faculty, often retired Army or Air Force officers, to provide comprehensive training.