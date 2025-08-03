Delhi govt’s administrative reshuffle: Nearly two dozen IAS, DANICS officers transferred

New Delhi: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Delhi government has ordered inter-departmental transfers and postings of nearly two dozen IAS and DANICS officers, officials said on Saturday.

According to an order issued by the Services Department of the government, 1997 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer Sandeep Kumar has been

given additional charge of principal secretary (IT). He is already holding the charge of principal secretary of the Vigilance, Environment, and Administrative Reforms departments.

Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), Dilraj Kaur, a 2000 batch IAS officer having additional charge of social welfare, and SC, ST and OBC departments, has been transferred from the GAD.

She will now be the principal secretary of social welfare and also look after the SC, ST and OBC Welfare Department.

Shurbir Singh, a 2004 batch IAS officer, has been posted as secretary of the Finance Department with additional charge of secretary (GAD) and secretary (Power), said the order.

Till now, he was secretary of the Power Department and held additional charge of secretary of the Finance Department.

Secretary to the Delhi Chief Minister, Vikas Anand (2002 batch IAS officer), has been given additional charge of secretary of Information and Publicity. Prince Dhawan, a 2012 batch IAS officer, who is currently the managing director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and holds additional charge as special commissioner (Transport), will also hold additional charge as special secretary (Information Technology) and as executive director of Geospatial Delhi Limited, the order said.

Other IAS officers included the district magistrate of Central Delhi, G Sudhakar (AGMUT-2012) who was given additional charge as managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, Pankaj Kumar (AGMUT-2012) serving as controller (weights and measures) and holding additional charge as deputy commissioner (HQ) who has been given additional charge as special secretary (NCR).

Tapasya Raghav (AGMUT-2013), special secretary (Health) holding additional charge as project director (CATS), will also hold additional charge as state mission director of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, according to the order.

Kinny Singh (2014 batch IAS officer), special secretary of Health, will also hold additional charge as secretary of the Public Grievance Commission and project director of Delhi State AIDS Control Society.

Kumar Abhishek (AGMUT-2016), currently the director of Higher Education, is transferred as district magistrate of North Delhi, while Yash Chaudhary (AGMUT-2017), serving as DM of North Delhi, will hold the charge of director of Social Welfare, it said.

Sravan Bagaria, a 2001 batch Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officer posted as special secretary (Environment and Forests) and holding additional charge as special secretary (SC/ST/OBC/Minorities), is transferred and posted as district magistrate of Southeast Delhi, said the order.

Prashant Kumar (DANICS-2010), serving as registrar of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, is transferred as additional secretary (Public Grievances Cell) in the Chief Minister’s Office.