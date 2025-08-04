Delhi govt working towards Viksit Bharat, Viksit Dilli vision, says CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated a Jan Seva Kendra at the community centre in DDA Flats, Rajiv Gandhi Park, located in the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency. Emphasising the government’s unwavering commitment to public service and inclusive governance, she said that this new centre would ensure faster and easier access to government services for residents of the area.

Speaking at the event, CM Rekha Gupta said, “We have vowed to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Dilli. Our ministers and MLAs are working with full dedication towards this goal.” She reaffirmed that the BJP government was dedicated to transforming Delhi into a model of development and good governance.

The Chief Minister assured citizens that there would be no shortage of funds for public welfare and developmental work in the capital. “Our government is fully committed to the development of Delhi and will ensure that funds are never an obstacle in carrying out projects that benefit the people,” she said.

Gupta also noted that the transformation of Delhi is already underway. “In the last five months, the face of Delhi has begun to change. Whether it is sewage systems, drainage, road construction, or pollution control, visible improvements are happening across sectors,” she said.

The event was also attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj and MLA Shikha Roy. Highlighting the presence of women in key leadership roles, the Chief Minister remarked, “Today’s event is a tribute to Nari Shakti. When the MLA, the MP, and the Chief Minister are all women, it sends a powerful message about women’s leadership and empowerment.” She also praised MLA Shikha Roy for her decades of dedicated service, calling her “a tireless worker for the people.”

Gupta also announced a major economic reform by allowing markets in Delhi to operate 24×7. “Traders will no longer need to make repeated visits to offices for licences. A single-window system will now handle administrative processes more efficiently,” she said.

On the issue of pollution in the capital, the Chief Minister assured that measures were being actively taken to resolve the problem. “We are working to solve the pollution issue in Delhi. From cleaner roads to better waste management and stricter monitoring, everything is being looked at,” she added.

Concluding her speech, she thanked all officials, party workers, and residents present and said, “Together, we will turn Delhi into a ‘Viksit Dilli’, a Developed Delhi, in line with our vision for a stronger India.”