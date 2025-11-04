‘Delhi govt working to clean up Yamuna, will change picture in 3 years’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is continuously working to clean Yamuna river and will change the picture in three years, Minister for Water Parvesh Verma

said on Monday.

He was attending the two-day Yamunotsav 2025, a public awareness programme organised by the Delhi government and NGO Yamuna Sansad at Vasudev Ghat near

Kashmere Gate.

“In the last eight months, we have done unbelievable work for cleaning Yamuna. We will change the picture in the next three years,” Verma said.

On the second day of Yamunotsav, experts warned that the river remains unfit for Delhi’s needs, even as BJP leaders and organisers hailed ongoing cleanup efforts and discussions aimed at restoring Yamuna’s purity and

continuous flow.