Delhi govt working on Cabinet note for MoU with NCRTC

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government is working on a cabinet note to strike an understanding with the NCRTC for the construction of Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail Transit System, or RRTS, corridors, officials said on Saturday.



The Transport department of Delhi government has floated a draft cabinet note for an amendment to the Delhi-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror, or Delhi-SNB, corridor a stretch of Alwar corridor - seeking comments from Planning, Law, and Finance departments, said a senior government officer.

The signing of an MoU with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on the two corridors can be taken up after the projects are approved by the Cabinet, he said.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had on Friday raised the issue of Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar projects in the winter session of Delhi Assembly, and accused the AAP government of making excuses to obstruct these projects.

Gupta had also in October written to the Lt Governor raising the matter.

In reply to Gupta’s letter, the Transport department said that the implementation of Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB corridor was approved by the Cabinet in 2019 with the Delhi government’s share towards the project to be met from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund.

However, the Supreme Court in its order on August 5, 2019, directed the Delhi government to make contributions from its own funds saying the ECC fund could not be used for that purpose.