Delhi govt will initiate probe into govt money used in ‘Sheesh Mahal’: Verma

New Delhi: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma has announced that an investigation will be launched into the controversial renovation of the official residence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, often referred to as the “Sheesh Mahal” by the Opposition BJP.

The BJP, which recently ousted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power, has accused Kejriwal of misusing public funds for extravagant upgrades to the bungalow, located at 6, Flagstaff Road.

Verma, speaking to the media on Thursday, said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact amount of government money spent on renovating the CM’s official residence. He also pointed out that the lavish office of the Chief Minister, constructed three years ago under the AAP government, would be scrutinised to assess the costs involved in its reconstruction.

“The expenditure on the Chief Minister’s office and the renovations at 6 Flagstaff Road will be investigated. We will examine the basis on which such lavish expenses were approved and determine the total amount spent,” Verma stated.

The BJP has referred to the renovated residence as a “Sheesh Mahal,” claiming it symbolises wastefulness and misuse of taxpayers’ money.

Verma, who emerged victorious in the New Delhi constituency during the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, also pointed to the previous government’s alleged negligence in managing public infrastructure. Verma, who holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, was on a field visit to Defence Colony to inspect ongoing infrastructure projects. During this visit, he reviewed a culvert, or “puliya,” that had been in disrepair for over two years, causing severe traffic congestion and road closures. He assured local residents that work to repair the damaged culvert would begin by April after the tender process is expedited.

“This road is a critical route for commuters, connecting to Barapullah. Due to neglect by the previous government, the costs of the Barapullah project have skyrocketed, doubling from its original budget,” Verma emphasised. He criticised the former AAP government for failing to monitor progress on the project, stating that no AAP minister had visited the site in the past decade.

Verma’s comments reflect a broader criticism of the previous administration’s handling of public funds and infrastructure projects, with the BJP calling for accountability and transparency in how taxpayer money was spent during Kejriwal’s tenure. The ongoing investigations are expected to shed light on the full extent of expenditures related to both the CM’s official residence and government projects under the AAP leadership.