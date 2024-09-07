Delhi govt vaccinates over 50,000 adults with BCG in ongoing trial to combat TB

New Delhi: The Delhi health department has so far administered the BCG vaccine to over 50,000 adults as part of its efforts to combat tuberculosis (TB) and reduce mortality rates, according to an official statement. The Adult BCG Vaccination Study, conducted under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP), aims to target high-risk adult populations in five revenue districts -- New Delhi, North-East, West, East, and South -- with six other districts serving as control areas, the statement said. The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, traditionally administered to newborns, is now being explored for its potential to reduce TB cases among adults, especially those at higher risk, the release said. Previous studies, including the Chingleput BCG trial, have shown a modest 36 per cent efficacy over a 15-year period, suggesting potential benefits of adult vaccination, it added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a TB vaccine with just 50 per cent efficacy could reduce TB incidence by 12 per cent and mortality by 8.5 per cent, by 2030. The Delhi government's study is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Health Research (DHR). "It focuses on vaccinating adults aged 18 years and above from high-risk groups, including contacts of TB patients within the last three years, individuals treated for TB within the last five years, those with a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 18 kg/m², adults aged 60 and above, self-reported smokers and self-reported diabetics," read the statement. So far, around 50,000 eligible adults across the targeted districts in Delhi have received the BCG vaccine, the statement said. The study will closely monitor the health outcomes of these participants over the next three years, with 14 periodic assessments to evaluate the vaccine's effectiveness, it added. This effort aligns with the National Strategic Plan 2017-2025 for TB, which seeks to meet India's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets for TB elimination by 2025, the release said. By focusing on prevention, including adult BCG vaccination, Delhi hopes to make significant strides in eradicating the disease, the statement added.