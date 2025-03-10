Delhi govt unveils welfare initiatives for gig workers

New Delhi: In a significant step towards fulfilling its election promises, the Delhi government has set up a committee to develop and implement welfare schemes for gig workers in the national Capital. The panel, chaired by Sunil K Gupta, will focus on creating a digital platform for worker registration and ensuring smooth coordination with various gig economy platforms.

This initiative aligns with the BJP’s commitment to providing social security for gig workers, including delivery personnel, which was a key part of its election manifesto. During the campaign, the party had promised measures such as life insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh and accidental insurance of ₹5 lakh for workers in the sector. The formation of the committee marks the first concrete step toward delivering on these assurances.

To ensure effective execution, the panel has been divided into two specialised teams. One team will handle IT infrastructure and portal development, while the other will liaise with gig worker associations and service platforms. This structured approach aims to streamline the enrolment process and facilitate access to government welfare schemes.

Alongside the gig worker initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently announced the rollout of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a major welfare scheme for women. Under this programme, eligible women in Delhi will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500.

The scheme is designed for women between the ages of 18 and 60, with an annual family income below ₹3 lakh. However, government employees and beneficiaries of other welfare programmes will be excluded. To facilitate easy access, a dedicated online portal will be launched, where applicants can register

and check their eligibility.

A special committee, also led by Sunil K Gupta, along with ministers Ashish Sood, Virender Sachdeva, and Kapil Sharma, has been tasked with overseeing the scheme’s implementation.

Beyond these two initiatives, the BJP-led Delhi government has constituted six additional committees to address labor welfare issues. These panels will focus on implementing key labor codes, such as the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, 2020, and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. Special attention will also be given to domestic workers and other vulnerable labor groups.

The BJP’s Delhi manifesto promises Yamuna riverfront redevelopment, 50,000 jobs, 20 lakh self-employment opportunities, and a Mahabharat corridor with UP and Haryana. Other pledges include full ownership for 1,700 unauthorised colonies, ₹21,000 aid for pregnant women, and LPG subsidies with free

festive cylinders.