Delhi govt unveils new schemes for senior citizens

NEW DELHI: On the International Day of Older Persons, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said the government is committed to ensuring dignity, security and wellbeing for senior citizens. He announced plans for recreation centres to support mental health, with Rs 20 crore allocated for development, and expanded post-retirement counselling.

Singh highlighted the creation of 50,000 new pension slots during the ongoing ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the inauguration of the Savitribai Phule Old Age Home in Paschim Vihar, which will house 96 residents. Senior citizens have also received free assistive devices worth Rs 8 lakh. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed that all welfare schemes must reach senior citizens without difficulty. Singh added that pensions and assistive equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, hearing aids and health-support kits will be provided to all eligible beneficiaries.