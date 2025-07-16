Delhi: Govt unveils ‘NEEEV’ to foster entrepreneurial skills among students

New Delhi: The Delhi government has rolled out a pioneering entrepreneurship programme titled New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), aimed at cultivating innovation, problem-solving, and self-reliance among students in Classes 8 to 12 of government schools. The initiative is set to be implemented during the current academic session.

The Directorate of Education has issued detailed guidelines to all government schools, outlining the scheme’s objectives and execution plan. Principals have been instructed to appoint a NEEEV School Programme Coordinator from among the faculty, who will oversee the programme’s implementation at the school level.

The NEEEV programme will include weekly experiential learning sessions, taught by trained teachers, focusing on real-world entrepreneurial challenges and practical application of concepts. Key components include the NEEEV Dialogue, a speaker series where industry leaders and entrepreneurs will interact with students, and Startup Stormers, a multi-round competition allowing students to ideate, pitch, and develop startup projects.

Student groups that qualify through the competition stages will be eligible for financial support of Rs.20,000 per project to create prototypes or launch ventures.

In schools equipped with Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), students will have access to advanced tools such as 3D printers, IoT devices, AI and robotics kits, and STEM-based learning resources.

To support and monitor the programme effectively, each school will establish a School Innovation Council (SIC), led by the principal. At the district and zonal levels, dedicated Innovation Councils will coordinate and track progress, with select nodal schools

serving as regional hubs.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, both of which underscore the need for hands-on, skill-based education to prepare students for the modern workforce.

Announced during the Delhi Budget earlier this year, the scheme has been allocated Rs.20 crore and replaces the earlier Business Blasters programme. It significantly enhances the support provided to students, both financially and academically, with a broader focus that now includes digital and financial literacy alongside core

entrepreneurial skills.

NEEEV aims to equip students to think independently, innovate, and build sustainable ventures early on.