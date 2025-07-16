Delhi govt unveils major DTC reform plan

New Delhi: The Delhi government has kickstarted a sweeping reform initiative aimed at transforming Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the city’s public transport network into a modern, accessible, and efficient system. At a high-level review meeting held Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid out an ambitious blueprint for Delhi’s transport overhaul, ranging from smart mobility solutions to infrastructure modernisation.

A key highlight of the plan is the rollout of a unified smart travel card system. This card will enable seamless travel across DTC buses, Delhi Metro, and the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). CM Gupta also announced the introduction of a Pink Card to allow free travel for women and transgender residents on DTC buses.

“DTC should stand as a symbol of world-class transport for Delhi. With support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will provide Delhiites a smart, green and accessible transport system,” CM Gupta said.

To combat outdated bus routes and improve service delivery, the government has collaborated with IIT Delhi for a scientific route rationalization project.

A pilot will begin in Yamuna Vihar and be scaled citywide. Delhi’s current fleet includes 4,800 electric buses, 660 small, 1,800 large, and 1,800 CNG buses, yet many still operate inefficiently due to legacy routes.

Delhi’s 4,627 bus queue shelters (BQS) will also get a facelift. New high-tech BQS designs will include real-time displays, LED lighting, solar panels, digital info boards, and weather-proofing. Only 2,021 shelters are currently functional, officials noted. The upgrades will be implemented via Public-

Private Partnerships.

CM Gupta also announced that ISBTs at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan will be redeveloped to offer airport-like passenger amenities. “These will serve as model transport hubs for intercity travel,” she said.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh added, “Under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership, we aim to make Delhi a true ‘Viksit Rajdhani’ of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Route and revenue optimization will ensure DTC becomes financially sustainable.” He also highlighted growing public appreciation for the DEVI mini electric bus service, enhancing last-mile connectivity across densely populated areas.