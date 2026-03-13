Delhi govt to work on denotification of nomadic communities

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working towards recognising and promoting Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic communities and will organise a grand programme on April 8 to mark World Banjara Day, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Thursday.

Mishra has met a delegation of the Banjara Vimukt Ghumantu Kalyan Sangh, Delhi Pradesh, at the Delhi Secretariat, according to a statement.

The minister said the event will highlight the history, culture and contribution of the Banjara community and introduce the younger generation to its rich legacy. “The Banjara community has played an important role in the history, culture and trading traditions of India. At a time when modern transport systems were not developed, the community helped supply essential goods to different parts of the country, strengthening trade and social life,” he said.

The minister said the Delhi government aims to showcase the community’s cultural heritage and folk traditions through the programme and provide a platform to recognise its contribution to nation-building.

Mishra also said that for the first time in Delhi, serious efforts are being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to promote Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic communities.