Delhi govt to upgrade Punjabi Bagh-Prembari Pul road stretch

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the safety and aesthetics of one of Delhi’s busiest thoroughfares, the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government has undertaken a significant initiative to upgrade and strengthen a crucial stretch of the Ring Road.

The project, approved by PWD Minister Atishi, focuses on the 4-kilometer segment from Punjabi Bagh roundabout to Prembari Pul in North-West Delhi, which witnesses heavy traffic daily.

“The vision of the Kejriwal government is to establish a world-class and safe transport network in the city following international standards,” remarked PWD Minister Atishi, emphasising the government’s commitment to improving Delhi’s infrastructure.

The Ring Road serves as a vital lifeline for Delhi’s traffic, linking various parts of the city and facilitating the daily commute of lakhs of residents.

Recognising its importance, the government has prioritised its enhancement. Atishi highlighted, “The road from Prembari Pul to Punjabi Bagh roundabout on the major road stretch of the Ring Road in North-West Delhi will be upgraded and strengthened.”

The decision follows extensive inspections revealing cracks and wear on road surface due to heavy usage.