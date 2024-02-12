Delhi govt to upgrade major roads from Akshardham towards Noida

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the quality of commuting experiences for Delhi’s residents, the Delhi government has sanctioned projects for the rehabilitation and strengthening of major roads from Akshardham towards Noida.



This announcement came from the Office of the PWD minister, Atishi, highlighting the government’s commitment to establishing a

resilient and secure transportation network aligned with global standards.

The approved project encompasses the rehabilitation and strengthening of significant road stretches, including NH24 to Link Road No 1, NH24 to Link Road No 2, Noida Link Road, and Noida More Flyover (Slip Road). PWD Minister Atishi emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The Kejriwal Government’s emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards.”

These road stretches, vital for daily commuters, have faced gradual deterioration over time due to heavy usage, particularly during peak hours. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of these roads with expert assistance, paving the way for the initiation of the upgrading process.

Minister Atishi stressed the significance of minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, directing officials to adhere strictly to global standards for high-quality roads. She reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritizing the

well-being of Delhi’s citizens and adhering to global standards, emphasizing, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in ‘Mission Mode’ to improve the roads of Delhi.” The rehabilitation and strengthening of these roads hold promise for thousands of residents and commuters, promising reduced congestion and enhanced interconnectivity from main roads to colonies. This move underscores the government’s vision of not just building roads but creating a robust and safe transportation network.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the need for maintaining these roads under the strengthening project to ensure smooth traffic flow. She also directed officials to ensure that all safety standards are strictly followed during the construction phase.