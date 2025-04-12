Delhi govt to start Atal canteens near slums and construction sites: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Asserting it is her regime's duty to ensure that no one remained hungry in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the government is planning to open 100 Atal canteens near slum clusters and construction sites. Paying obeisance to Lord Hanuman at a temple in her Shalimarbagh constituency on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, she inaugurated an automatic chapati maker that can roll out 1200 "rotis" (bread) in an hour. "We have to open 100 Atal canteens so that no one remained hungry in Delhi. We are planning to start these canteens near slums and construction sites where such automatic machines are installed to provide food," she said. The chief minister had earlier in March presented Delhi's budget for 2025-26, setting aside Rs 100 crore for opening Atal canteens in the city to provide food to the poor and needy at nominal charges.

Atal canteens named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are run in various other BJP ruled states also. Gupta said the automatic chapati maker at Siddh Katyayani Devi temple in Shalimarbagh will help run a daily 'Anna Sewa' for feeding the poor and needy by providing them food packets. "This is a move according to the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas' to take along the society in feeding the poor and needy. Prime Minister Modi has said that if the society rises up, the country will move several steps forward everyday," she asserted. The chief minister said that she prayed Lord Hanuman to bless her government's efforts towards a 'Viksit Delhi' and added the things will start moving in the right direction when all sections of the society will come forward and do their part. Gupta also visited the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Karol Bagh. "I prayed that the demonic forces returned back to wherever they belonged and a positive energy to work for Delhi energised all," said Gupta. "We have to work together for a better Delhi, a healthy, educated and prosperous Delhi. Our government will continue to work in that direction with the blessings of Lord Hanuman," she added. The chief minister said that she also sought blessings of the deity to be able to fulfill aspirations of people and work for Delhi's progress.