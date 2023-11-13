Delhi govt to start ‘anti-open burning’ campaign

New Delhi: In response to escalating pollution levels, the Delhi government has announced a comprehensive strategy, including an ‘Anti-Open Burning Campaign’ and continued enforcement of GRAP-4 restrictions.



Environment Minister Gopal Rai shared the details during a review meeting with officials from the Environment Department and DPCC on Monday.

Rai, outlined the gravity of the situation saying “The GRAP-4 restrictions will remain in force in Delhi till further orders of the CAQM.”

The minister directed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioners to conduct a special drive on pollution hotspots and stressed the continuation of the Anti-Dust Campaign from November 14 to 30.

Under the Anti-Dust Campaign, a substantial effort has already been made, with 591 teams inspecting approximately 20,000 construction sites.

Rai said, “Teams related to the Anti-Dust campaign have so far inspected about 20,000 construction sites and issued notices and challans to 1,161 sites for violation of guidelines issued for construction sites with fines of Rs 2.47 crore.”

He highlighted the importance of strict monitoring, instructing the DPCC to ensure construction agencies adhere to environmental norms.

Expressing gratitude to Delhiites for adhering to Supreme Court orders during Diwali, Rai addressed concerns about increased pollution levels attributed to neighbouring states. “If the UP and Haryana governments had strictly followed the ban on firecrackers, then the pollution level of Delhi would not have increased by 100 points in a day,” he remarked.

The minister pointed to upcoming challenges, stating, “Air pollution is likely to increase in the coming days. According to the prediction, the wind speed will slow down, and the polluting particles will come down to a lower level, which is likely to increase the pollution level.”

Consequently, the government decided to extend

GRAP-4 restrictions until further notice from the CAQM.

The Anti-Open Burning Campaign, a month-long initiative, involves the deployment of 611 teams to monitor and prevent open burning incidents across Delhi. Rai urged continuous inspections, emphasising the teams’ round-the-clock vigilance.

In addition to these measures, the government stressed the intensification of water spraying and a special campaign targeting hotspots.

Rai cautioned that if pollution reaches the “severe plus category,” the government would consider implementing the Odd-Even traffic rule as a further step.

As Delhi braces for a challenging period of heightened pollution, the Delhi government’s proactive measures aim to tackle the pressing issue of air quality in the national Capital.