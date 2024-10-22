Delhi govt to set up spl courts for individuals with disabilities

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing access to justice for individuals with disabilities, the Delhi government has announced the establishment of special courts dedicated to their needs.

This significant decision has been approved by Chief Minister Atishi, marking a historic step towards reforming the judicial system in the Capital.

Speaking on the importance of this initiative, CM Atishi stated, “This is a historic step by the Delhi government towards ensuring justice for people with disabilities.” She emphasised that the new courts will address the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in navigating the legal system, ensuring they receive fair and timely justice.

The establishment of these special courts is expected to streamline the resolution of cases involving people with disabilities, mitigating delays and complications often associated with the judicial process. The courts will be specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of these individuals, facilitating a more inclusive environment for judicial proceedings.

CM Atishi further remarked, “Through these special courts, we will ensure that no person with a disability is deprived of justice.” She underscored the Delhi government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of people with disabilities, asserting that this initiative is crucial for reinforcing their trust in the justice system.

“This decision will not only protect the interests of people with disabilities but will also open new avenues for equality and justice in society,” Atishi added. The move signals a progressive step in ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their abilities, can access justice effectively and equitably.