Delhi govt to set up online portal for cab and delivery service providers

New Delhi: In a significant move towards ensuring passenger safety and reducing emissions, the Delhi government is creating an online portal requiring all cab and delivery service providers to register under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023.



The scheme, implemented in November, aims to bring aggregator platforms under government oversight.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra confirmed the readiness of the online portal, stating that a “demonstration was recently conducted for companies.” The initiative aligns with the cab aggregator policy, emphasizing passenger safety and adherence to regulatory standards.

Under the scheme, all cab aggregators and delivery service providers must transition their entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2030 to address environmental concerns. The government has set a 90-day window for interested parties to register and obtain a five-year license, starting from the date of notification.

To enhance passenger security, the policy mandates aggregators to provide detailed information, including registration numbers and driving licence details of drivers. The coverage extends to all aggregators offering passenger transport, delivery services, and e-commerce vehicles operating in Delhi.

A senior official from the transport department highlighted key security features incorporated in the policy. These include a 24x7 control room to monitor driver movements, integration of panic buttons connected to enforcement agencies, and corrective

measures against drivers receiving a rating below three stars in over 25 per cent of rides within a month.

The move reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to leveraging technology for effective governance and ensuring the well-being of passengers. By bringing aggregators under regulatory purview and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, the initiative aligns with broader environmental and safety goals.

Kundra emphasized the importance of these measures, indicating a proactive stance to address evolving challenges in the transport and delivery sectors. The introduction of the online portal marks a pivotal step towards realizing a safer, environmentally conscious transportation ecosystem in the capital.