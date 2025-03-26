Delhi govt to set up centre for real-time monitoring of air quality, water pollution

New Delhi: An integrated command and control centre has been proposed in the 2025-26 Delhi budget, presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, for real-time monitoring of air quality, water pollution, noise levels, and waste management.

Presenting the 2025-26 Budget in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta announced an allocation of Rs 506 crore for the environment and forest departments.

A sum of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for “Pollution Control and Emergency Measures” to implement eco-friendly reforms, and Rs 20 crore under the

“Delhi Parks and Garden Society” scheme to support RWAs, NGOs, and other organisations in greening parks and public spaces. Gupta highlighted that a large-scale tree plantation drive targeting

70 lakh saplings will be launched to expand Delhi’s green cover, control air pollution, and promote urban

biodiversity.