Delhi govt to revise 2019 Climate Action Plan, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi: In a bold move to address the escalating climate crisis, Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious plan to overhaul Delhi’s Climate Change Policy, focusing on seven crucial sectors. This initiative aims to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change through a comprehensive and sector-specific approach.



Environment minister Gopal Rai, addressing a roundtable conference, highlighted the severity of climate change impacts on the city, noting, “This year, the people of Delhi faced unprecedented heatwaves and record rainfall. We are also battling persistent air pollution.” The conference saw participation from over 40 departments, experts, and officials, reflecting the government’s commitment to a collaborative approach in policy formulation.

Rai explained that the current policy, established in 2019, needed revisiting due to the accelerating pace of climate change. He stated, “In Delhi too, a policy on climate change was formulated in 2019. But seeing the pace with which the climate is changing after 2019, the Delhi government started the process of revising the policy two years ago.” A core group was set

up to draft a revised policy, which will now be reviewed by a steering committee chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The revised policy focuses on seven key sectors involving electricity, water, waste, green cover, transport, health, and agriculture. Rai emphasised that addressing these sectors is crucial for effective climate action. “We have identified seven sectors responsible for climate change in Delhi. First is Energy and Power. Energy consumption is affecting Delhi’s climate change. To avoid this, the Delhi government is working on promoting solar energy,” he explained. Key proposals include enhancing renewable energy initiatives with targets for 750 MW of rooftop solar systems and 3750 MW of ground-mounted solar by 2027. The policy also envisions setting up waste-to-energy plants and boosting the electric vehicle (EV) fleet, aiming for 100 per cent EVs in public transport.

In urban planning, the focus is on waste management, air pollution control, and protecting the Yamuna floodplain. “We will target 100 per cent recycling of plastic waste and ensure effective waste management to control gas emissions from waste,” Rai noted. The policy also includes measures to enhance storm water drainage and prevent urban flooding.

Water management strategies will include recycling wastewater, reducing pollution, and rejuvenating water bodies and wetlands. Rai emphasised, “We aim to ensure the treatment of 100 per cent of drains outflowing into the Yamuna and improve the water quality of the river.” The revised policy also targets increasing Delhi’s green cover and managing forest and biodiversity effectively. Efforts will include eco-restoration projects and greening initiatives to counteract the loss of natural habitats.