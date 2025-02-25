Delhi govt to review pending petitions against L-G

NEW DELHI: With the BJP back in power in Delhi, the new government is set to review legal petitions filed by the previous AAP-led administration against the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Centre. Several key cases concerning the L-G’s powers and Delhi’s governance remain pending in the Supreme Court, and the change in leadership may expedite their resolution.

One major case challenges the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, which grants the L-G control over bureaucratic appointments.

The AAP government argued this law undermines its authority, but the case remains unresolved.

Another dispute involves the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson. AAP’s nominee was rejected, and a 2023 Ordinance gave the Centre authority over such appointments. The Supreme Court appointed a pro tem chairperson, but the matter is ongoing.

Other petitions challenge the L-G’s powers over appointing government lawyers, sending teachers for overseas training, and chairing committees overseeing the Yamuna clean-up and municipal waste management.

A senior official stated, “AAP pursued some cases for political reasons. Each will be reviewed individually.” With the BJP in charge, some of these disputes may

now be resolved.