Delhi govt to replace old CCTV cameras, revamp surveillance network: PWD minister

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a comprehensive revamp of city's CCTV camera surveillance network, with a focus on improving utility, coverage and crime-prevention, officials said on Friday.

Over the past few years, the government has installed around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras across the city in two phases beginning in 2018. However, the Public Works Department (PWD) said several cameras installed during the first phase are nearing the end of their operational life and will now be replaced.

"Several cameras installed under the first phase are becoming obsolete. There is also a security concern as these are Chinese cameras which are SIM based. So we will replace them with new cameras as per need basis," PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.

Before installing additional cameras, the government plans to appoint an expert consultant to conduct a comprehensive study of the existing PWD CCTV network.

"The study will examine the system with a fresh perspective, focusing on proper utilisation, actual requirements and ways to enhance its role in crime prevention. The review will also assess whether cameras are evenly distributed across the city.

"There are areas with a high density of cameras, while some locations remain uncovered. The study will also look at possible changes in camera angles and improved data sharing with law enforcement agencies," he added.

According to government officials, in some areas there are multiple agencies having CCTV cameras, raising concerns about duplication and under-utilisation. The proposed assessment will examine whether cameras installed by PWD are effectively serving their intended purpose.

"The government now intends to shift the focus of the CCTV network from merely recording evidence to actively preventing crime. Broader plan for the next phase of installations includes ensuring better access to footage for police and developing a more comprehensive citywide monitoring system," the minister further said.

Under the previous government, the plan was to install 4,000 cameras in each Assembly constituency. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had then alleged that constituencies represented by its MLAs received fewer cameras due to delays in approvals.

The existing network is maintained by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a central government undertaking. Most of the cameras, equipped with night vision, are mounted on poles or walls and record footage that is stored for up to 30 days. The recordings can be accessed by the PWD, police and courts.

The cameras are largely installed in public spaces such as markets, roads, residential colonies and business centres, and are connected to a central command centre for monitoring.