‘Delhi govt to replace diesel vehicles in forests with EVs’

NEW DELHI: In a major initiative aimed at promoting clean mobility and protecting wildlife, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has mandated the replacement of all diesel vehicles used by the Forest Department with electric vehicles (EVs) within 60 days. A standing order to this effect has been issued, marking a significant step in Delhi’s environmental policy.

Highlighting the urgency of the move, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Delhi’s forests deserve quiet, clean mobility, not smoke and noise.” He emphasized the need for immediate action to minimize pollution levels in protected forest zones and safeguard their fragile ecosystems.

The Forest Department has been instructed to conduct a detailed study of its vehicle fleet and submit a transition plan within a week. Additionally, the government has enforced a strict prohibition on the entry of all non-essential, non-electric vehicles, both private and government, into Delhi’s forests and protected areas, effective immediately.

“This important decision is not just about vehicles, it’s about a complete mindset change towards our natural environment,” the Minister stated. “A greener Delhi with clean air is not a distant dream, it is our living commitment. By embracing clean technologies and nurturing our forests, we are shaping a healthier, stronger future for every citizen of Delhi.”

The new measures are part of a larger strategic push by the Delhi government to build sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government has committed Rs. 506 crore in this year’s budget towards environment and forest conservation efforts.

As part of its green initiatives, the government plans to plant around 70 lakh saplings across the city. This ambitious plantation drive aims to expand Delhi’s green cover, improve air quality, and promote urban biodiversity.

Officials from the Environment Department said that this move is in line with Delhi’s larger goal of becoming a model city for environmental stewardship. “We aim to not only protect our forests but also ensure that urban residents can experience nature in a cleaner, healthier environment,” an official said.

The replacement of diesel vehicles with EVs is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions within forest zones, creating a quieter and less polluted habitat for Delhi’s wildlife. Mobile monitoring units will also be deployed to ensure compliance with the new order.

With a combination of strict policy measures and large-scale public initiatives, the Delhi government reiterated its commitment to combating pollution and preserving the capital’s natural heritage for future generations.