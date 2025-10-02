Delhi govt to release ex-gratia for families of COVID-19 duty victims

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has announced that it will provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the families of government employees who lost their lives while serving during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that payments to the families of 10 such employees will be released shortly, with further cases under review.

A committee of ministers and senior officials has been tasked with overseeing the process, which the Chief Minister said would remain ongoing. Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood, Kapila Mishra, and Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with senior officials including Relief Branch Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal and District Magistrate Amol Srivastava, are part of the panel handling the cases.

Gupta described the contribution of the deceased employees as “one of the most selfless and inspiring chapters in Delhi’s story”. She noted that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, teachers, and other frontline personnel had continued their duties despite the risks, ensuring that healthcare, sanitation, and essential services remained uninterrupted when much of the world was at a standstill.

The government has also resolved to clear pending ex-gratia claims relating to staff deployed on Covid duty between 2020 and 2021. Gupta acknowledged that families had been waiting for nearly five years, blaming delays on the inaction of the previous administration. She said earlier announcements had not been matched by urgent delivery, and accused the former government of focusing on publicity rather than support.

“The ex-gratia payment was meant as a gesture of respect and gratitude but was withheld due to procedural delays,” Gupta said. She added that while financial aid could never fully reflect the sacrifices made, the payments represent a token of solidarity and recognition.

The Chief Minister offered condolences to the bereaved families and said the government would remain committed to supporting them. She stressed that this was not a one-off initiative but part of a continuing effort to ensure that all families of employees who died on Covid duty receive compensation.

Gupta said that under the current government, procedures had been simplified to speed up assistance and to prevent delays in future. She described the move as both an administrative reform and an example of sensitive governance, emphasising that the payments were not only financial support but also a tribute to public servants who prioritised duty over their own lives.