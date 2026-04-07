Delhi govt to redevelop neglected flyover stretches under CSR push

New Delhi: In a major urban makeover push, the Delhi government on Monday signed a key MoU to transform neglected spaces beneath flyovers into vibrant public zones, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta calling it a step towards a “clean and beautiful Delhi.”



The agreement was formalised at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of senior officials, marking a significant public-private collaboration to improve the city’s urban landscape. The Public Works Department (PWD) has partnered under CSR initiatives with Dalmia Bharat Limited, Godrej Industries Group and EaseMyTrip Foundation to execute the project.

The initiative aims to convert underutilised and often neglected flyover stretches into organised, visually appealing and functional public spaces. These areas will feature landscaped green zones, wall murals, seating arrangements, sanitation systems and other civic amenities.

Addressing the event, Gupta said, “The plan is to convert neglected spaces under flyovers into vibrant, functional areas for public use.” She added, “This initiative will not only improve Delhi’s aesthetics but also encourage greater public awareness and participation in maintaining cleanliness.” Emphasising collaboration, she noted that “public-private partnerships will help transform the capital into a modern, clean and attractive city.”

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh described the project as a step towards reshaping Delhi’s infrastructure. He said, “Beautifying under-flyover spaces will enhance the city’s appearance and make these areas safer and more useful for the public,” adding that the government is committed to building a “clean, well-organised and world-class Delhi.”

Under the project, multiple flyover stretches will be redeveloped. The EaseMyTrip Foundation will work on the Apsara Border and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyovers, while Godrej Industries Group will develop the Netaji Subhash Place flyover stretch. Dalmia Bharat Limited will undertake work at the Oberoi, Lodhi and Mangi Setu (Hanuman Setu) stretches.

At Mangi Setu, a Ramayana-themed visual journey will be showcased through murals, adding a cultural dimension to the redevelopment.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at creating citizen-friendly urban spaces while enhancing safety, cleanliness and aesthetics, positioning Delhi towards a more modern and sustainable urban future.