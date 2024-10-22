Delhi govt to provide monthly Rs 5k assistance to specially abled persons with high needs

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to disabled persons with high special needs, the highest in the entire country. Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday. The specially abled person with over 60 per cent disability will be eligible for the financial assistance, Bharadwaj said in a press conference. The decision of enhanced financial assistance was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday, he added.

The minister said the Social Welfare department was directed for implementation of the scheme and registration under it was expected to begin within one month. Bharadwaj said that he did not believe the proposal of the scheme need to sent to the lieutenant governor for his approval because it was public money which was to be spent on welfare of the specially abled persons with high needs. As per the 2011 census, there were 2.34 lakh specially abled persons in Delhi out of which around 9,500-10,000 were those with high needs, he added.