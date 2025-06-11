Delhi govt to provide clean drinking water via water ATMs: Min

New Delhi: Water minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said that the Delhi government aims to provide cold and clean drinking water to people by installing water ATMs at schools and other public spaces across the city.

Verma, who was at the inauguration of one such water ATM at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Daryaganj, said that the drive is directly related to addressing heat-related challenges.

“No one in Delhi should go thirsty, especially in the harsh summer. Our government is committed to building a hydration-secure, heat-resilient capital. This is just the beginning,” Verma said.

According to officials, the water ATMs are equipped with advanced filtration systems and temperature control features and are designed for high usage during peak summer months. They are also energy-efficient and require minimal maintenance.

The minister also took part in a tree plantation drive, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” ( one tree in mother’s name), at another government school in the Pandara Road area.

“This initiative by the Delhi government is a tribute to both the environment and motherhood. I appeal to all Delhi residents to plant a tree in their mother’s name, whether in a nearby park or outside their homes,” Verma said further.

In just 100 days, we have accomplished far more than what the previous government did in 10 years, he added.

The water minister also said that the demand for water has increased this year compared to previous years, but officials are conducting continuous monitoring to ensure there is no shortage of water anywhere.