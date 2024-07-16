Delhi govt to monitor tree felling

New Delhi: The Delhi Forest Department is ramping up efforts to monitor tree felling in the capital, particularly following ongoing Supreme Court proceedings regarding the illegal cutting of over 1,100 trees in a notified forest within the Southern Ridge.



The Supreme Court has mandated the forest department and Delhi’s Tree Authority (DTA) to maintain strict vigilance against future deforestation activities. In response to this directive, officials are planning to deploy LiDaR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. This advanced remote sensing method employs lasers to create detailed 3D maps of the terrain, allowing for comprehensive monitoring of Delhi’s green spaces over time. Currently, this technology is being utilised to map the geo-morphological features of the Ridge, enhancing the department’s ability to track changes in vegetation.

A senior official from the forest department commented, “It is theoretically feasible to map all green cover using LiDAR technology, which reveals detailed features of an area, including shape and elevation changes. This allows for precise tracking of tree felling locations.” This capability is expected to provide invaluable insights into forest management and conservation.

Additionally, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is working on a management plan for the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, further illustrating the department’s commitment to preserving natural habitats. The department is also exploring the feasibility of geo-tagging individual trees, although this would require substantial time and financial resources.