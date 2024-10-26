Delhi govt to monitor pollution through drones

New Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai conducted a demonstration on Friday showcasing drone-based services to identify sources of pollution in the hotspot areas, saying that if this pilot is successful, improvements will be made in the highly polluted regions. During the demonstration held at Wazirpur, one of the city’s pollution hotspots, Rai discussed the recently released 21-point Winter Action Plan designed to tackle

various pollution sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and open burning. He urged residents to actively participate in pollution reduction efforts.

“The use of drones marks a pioneering step in pollution monitoring in Delhi. Drones will operate within a 200-metre range, capturing images of pollution sources which will then be analysed for targeted action. The drones will fly at an altitude of 120 metres, allowing for effective monitoring of areas prone to high pollution levels,” Rai said.

“Today’s demonstration is part of a broader strategy to monitor 13 hotspots known for their significant pollution impact,” he said.