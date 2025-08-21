Delhi govt to launch stress OPDs next wk

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening mental health support, the Delhi government will introduce dedicated Outpatient Department (OPD) services for

stress management in its hospitals starting next week. The initiative aims to provide citizens with structured, affordable, and easily accessible care for stress-related concerns.

The project will initially be rolled out on a pilot basis in five hospitals, one of which is the renowned Tibbia College. These centres will function as first-line support systems for individuals struggling with stress, offering them guidance, timely interventions, and preventive care. The government hopes

to study the impact of these OPDs in the trial stage before expanding them to other hospitals across the city.

One of the defining features of the programme is its reliance on AYUSH methods. Stress management therapies will include Unani medicine, Homeopathy treatments, and guided meditation practices. Officials believe that using traditional, non-invasive, and holistic approaches will not only provide relief but also promote long-term mental well-being. “The idea is to integrate time-tested practices with modern healthcare delivery so that citizens can access safe and effective solutions,” an official from the Health Department said.