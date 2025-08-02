Delhi govt to launch language and co-curricular clubs in 100 schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to launch dedicated student clubs in 100 government-run schools to enhance language proficiency and foster co-curricular talent among schoolchildren. This initiative, announced through a recent circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), will be implemented in the 2025–26 academic session.

As per the circular, each selected school will operate two clubs, one dedicated to a language and the other focused on a co-curricular domain. Schools can choose from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, or Punjabi for the language-based club. The second club will cater to broader interests such as science, mathematics, visual and performing arts, sports and yoga, inclusive education (under the ‘Samarth’ category), or a students’ council.

Participation in at least one club has been made mandatory for all students in the selected schools. Heads of schools have been directed to ensure that club activities are implemented

effectively and that student involvement is monitored throughout the year.

To support the initiative, the Directorate will allocate Rs 20,000 per school, Rs 10,000 for each club. These funds are expected to be used for planning and executing club activities across the academic year.

School principals have also been instructed to keep comprehensive records of the clubs, documenting participation and events, and ensuring that the financial support is properly utilized. Officials from the DoE believe that this initiative will not only promote creativity and expression among students but also encourage teamwork, leadership, and inclusive learning. It reflects the government’s continued focus on holistic education and its commitment to creating engaging and skill-enriching environments in Delhi’s schools.

This move is aligned with the broader goals of the National Education Policy, which places emphasis on extracurricular development alongside academics.