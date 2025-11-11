Delhi govt to launch digital audit of over 1,000 schools

New Delhi: In a major step toward improving safety and infrastructure in public education, the Delhi government is launching a citywide digital audit of over 1,000 government schools. The initiative will employ drone mapping, 360-degree imaging, and AI-based analysis to create detailed profiles of school buildings and facilities, officials confirmed.

The project will cover 1,086 schools housed across 799 campuses in the national capital. Each institution will receive a comprehensive digital record capturing its physical condition, infrastructure quality, and safety standards. The exercise aims to centralise information about every school and identify infrastructure gaps to aid timely repairs and long-term planning.

According to senior officials from the Education Department, the selected technical agency will use drones and high-resolution cameras to conduct a full visual survey of each campus. The data collected will be fed into a dedicated web-based platform capable of generating automated reports and flagging deficiencies against benchmarks set by bodies like the CBSE and NDMA.

“The purpose is to maintain real-time, data-driven insights into school infrastructure so that repairs and upgrades can be prioritised scientifically,” an official said. The platform will feature GPS tagging, validation tools, and role-based access for departments, ensuring transparency and accountability in implementation.

The agency will assess the condition of various assets, classrooms, laboratories, washrooms, furniture, lighting systems, and sports equipment, categorising them as “good,” “minor repair,” “major repair,” or “replacement needed.”

Beyond documentation, the project includes a detailed safety and structural stability audit. Engineers will conduct on-site visual checks and non-destructive tests, including ultrasonic and rebound hammer testing, to evaluate building integrity. Structures identified as unsafe or in poor condition will undergo expert review by institutions like IITs or NITs before repair, retrofitting, or demolition recommendations are finalised.

Officials described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind digital inventory for Delhi’s education system, designed to improve decision-making, ensure student safety, and build more resilient learning environments across the city’s public schools.