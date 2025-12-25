Delhi govt to install CCTV cameras at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen security and monitoring at two of the Capital’s busiest transport hubs, the Delhi government will implement an extensive CCTV surveillance system at the Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBTs.

According to officials, the project aims to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of all major areas within the interstate bus terminals (ISBTs), including entry and exit gates, platforms, internal roads and parking zones.

The system will enable constant visual verification, live monitoring of activities from dedicated control rooms and oversight by engineers in charge.

“The surveillance network is expected to aid in crime prevention and detection, curb corruption, monitor the movement of vehicles and commuters, and check the alertness and deployment of security personnel on duty. It will also help in the early detection of incidents, effective management of emergencies and identification of disasters requiring immediate response,” an official said. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has floated a tender for the project. The cost is pegged at Rs 31.16 lakh and 35 cameras each will be installed at the two ISBTs. The official said the selected bidder will conduct site inspections and prepare detailed CCTV layout drawings before execution. The ISBT authorities will provide space for control rooms along with basic infrastructure for installation of equipment.

The project includes installation of bullet and PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras equipped with inbuilt infrared capability, with an approximate range of 50 metres, to ensure clear visibility even in complete darkness.

Live camera feeds will be monitored and stored locally at the respective ISBT control rooms on a 24x7 basis

for a minimum period of 30 days, while specific footage can be preserved permanently

until deletion is authorised, the official added.