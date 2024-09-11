Delhi govt to increase 100 seats for girls under free coaching scheme

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance educational opportunities, the Delhi government has announced an increase of 100 seats for girl students under the Chief Minister’s Super Talented Students Coaching Scheme. The announcement was made by Education Minister Atishi during a recent interaction with students currently benefiting from the scheme.



The Chief Minister’s Super Talented Students Coaching Scheme, launched in 2022, provides free coaching for NEET and JEE to select students from Delhi government schools. Each year, 150 students from classes 9 and 11 are chosen to receive this support. The expansion will add 100 additional seats specifically for girls, aiming to address gender disparities and provide more opportunities for female students.

Education minister Atishi highlighted the importance of the scheme in removing financial barriers that might impede students’ academic progress. She stated, “Children studying in government schools should work hard to fulfil their dreams, the government will never let expensive coaching fees come in the way of their dreams.” She further explained, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision is that children of every family, whether rich or poor, should move forward and fulfil their dreams.”

Students expressed their gratitude for the initiative.