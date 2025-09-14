Delhi govt to inaugurate 75 projects worth crores under ‘Seva Pakhwada’

New Delhi: Marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government will unveil a series of welfare projects aimed at supporting vulnerable sections of society. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiatives highlight her administration’s resolve to build a truly inclusive and “Viksit Delhi.”

Chief Minister Gupta announced that the fortnight from September 17 to October 2 will be observed as ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (Fortnight of Service), during which 75 projects worth crores will be launched. “Our government is committed to ensuring that no section of society is neglected or deprived,” she said, adding that these efforts reflect both sensitivity and foresight.

On September 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate 15 major projects at Thyagraj Stadium. Among the highlights are three landmark facilities, the Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel for visually impaired students, the Atal Asha Home for intellectually disabled persons, and the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens’ Home.

The Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel, located near Timarpur close to Delhi University, has been built at a cost of Rs 13.42 crore and will accommodate 96 students. Gupta described it as “a unique initiative for visually impaired girls pursuing higher education in the capital,” noting that the hostel is equipped with barrier-free infrastructure, support staff, and facilities that promote independence.

“The biggest challenge for visually impaired students is secure accommodation. This hostel will bridge that gap and provide them with the opportunity to study with self-reliance and dignity,” she said.

The Atal Asha Home in Narela will serve as a rehabilitation and residential centre for 220 intellectually disabled residents. Constructed at a cost of Rs 40.60 crore, it will provide nutrition, healthcare, education, training, and recreational opportunities. Gupta called it “a centre of hope and self-reliance,” adding that “this initiative will empower intellectually disabled individuals to lead independent, respectful, and dignified lives.”

For senior citizens, the government has developed the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens’ Home in Paschim Vihar, built at a cost of Rs 10.64 crore. With capacity for 96 residents, the facility includes medical services, nutritious meals, and recreational spaces. “This home is our pledge to ensure that Delhi’s elderly live with safety, comfort, and dignity,” the Chief Minister said.

Gupta emphasised that the projects are dedicated to the ideals of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and social reformer Savitribai Phule.

“Through these initiatives, we are carrying forward the vision of leaders who placed human values at the core of development,” she said.

She concluded by linking the initiatives to the Prime Minister’s motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. “The projects being launched during Seva Pakhwada will strengthen Delhi with essential facilities and make the capital more inclusive and sensitive,” she remarked.