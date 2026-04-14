Delhi govt to identify Padma Awards nominees by Jun 15

new delhi: The Delhi government on Monday directed officials to identify and recommend desirable and lesser known candidates for the Padma Awards by June 15 for the honours to be announced on Republic Day 2027.



The direction came following a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 12 inviting nominations for the country’s highest civilian honours -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The ministry said, “It has been observed that in the past that while nominations are received in respect of a large number of persons, there could, however, be several talented persons who are left out of consideration despite exceptional contribution in their field.”

The city government has also advised that a committee may be constituted to identify and finalise deserving candidates, ensuring that recommendations are based on merit, lifetime achievements and contribution

to public service. Officials have been asked to submit nominations with detailed citations via the Rashtriya Puraskar portal, following the prescribed format. Focus is on underrepresented groups. Delhi will process entries till June 15; the final submission deadline is July 31.